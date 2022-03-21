AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,911 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,235,000 after acquiring an additional 323,711 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,295.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 270,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after acquiring an additional 265,051 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 110,011 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,993,000 after acquiring an additional 70,701 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,621,000 after acquiring an additional 68,656 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU stock opened at $154.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $157.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.