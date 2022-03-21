AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 59,557 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 300.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 96,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 140,915 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 854,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,415,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,098,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 589,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,314,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

FBND opened at $50.25 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.