AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,810 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $95.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.