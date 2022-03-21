AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1,335.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 442.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.11 and its 200 day moving average is $162.89. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

