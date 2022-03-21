AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2,941.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

NYSE O opened at $66.88 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

