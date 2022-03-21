AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,894 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,926 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.