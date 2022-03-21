AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,329 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,329 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 6.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

WRK opened at $47.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

