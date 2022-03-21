AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,507 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $5,341,949.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,209,845 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PXD opened at $239.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $246.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.12 and its 200 day moving average is $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.