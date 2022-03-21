AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,351 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,351 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,373 shares of company stock valued at $22,292,395. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $79.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

