AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,972 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,972 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $156.29 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $157.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.