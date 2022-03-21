AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,672 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $106.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average of $118.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $553.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $97.62 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.