AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,798 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 58.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $135.00 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total value of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

