AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after buying an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $62,577,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $25,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $109.84 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -132.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $2,790,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 519,920 shares of company stock valued at $54,786,576 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

