Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.21. 172,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 79,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The stock has a market cap of $110.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

Get Aerogrow International alerts:

Aerogrow International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERO)

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerogrow International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerogrow International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.