Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.21. 172,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 79,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
The stock has a market cap of $110.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.
Aerogrow International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERO)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aerogrow International (AERO)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Aerogrow International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerogrow International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.