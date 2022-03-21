Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Trading 5% Higher

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.44 and last traded at $137.00. 373 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €91.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €109.00 ($119.78) to €108.00 ($118.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($124.18) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average of $129.58.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

