agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 132,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,022,326 shares.The stock last traded at $23.50 and had previously closed at $21.92.

AGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on agilon health from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.85.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,848.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,838,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,381,000 after buying an additional 4,123,743 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,864,000 after buying an additional 4,043,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,720,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,940,000 after buying an additional 2,717,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

