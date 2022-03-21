Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,937,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,367,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 967,094 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,135,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.47. 3,207,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

