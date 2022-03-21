Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $59,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,485,000 after buying an additional 224,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after acquiring an additional 144,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.53 on Monday, reaching $234.20. 1,642,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.16 and a 200-day moving average of $275.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

