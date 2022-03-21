Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Shares of ABNB opened at $167.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.71. The stock has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.74 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $4,174,892.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.