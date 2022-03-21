Akash Network Price Tops $1.17 on Major Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $132.92 million and $1.06 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002848 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00045742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.43 or 0.07068229 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,206.08 or 1.00521604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00041287 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

