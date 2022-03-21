Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.75 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for $103.78 or 0.00251372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market cap of $123.84 million and $10.75 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00036624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00108173 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

ALCX is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,422,187 coins and its circulating supply is 1,193,394 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

