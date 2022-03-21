Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $31.77 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $169.67 million and $31.77 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.84 or 0.00442167 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00090699 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00105580 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006476 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000647 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,201,024,408 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

