Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Trading 2.1% Higher

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.83. 37,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 38,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. MAI Capital Management owned 0.47% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

