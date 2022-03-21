Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,648 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547,551 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

