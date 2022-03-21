Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $283.65. The stock had a trading volume of 73,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,126. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $231.21 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

