Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after buying an additional 1,188,879 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,863,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,558.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 539,550 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 100,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

