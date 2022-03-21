Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 2.6% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 47,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,417,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,372,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.