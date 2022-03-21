Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.8% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 83,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.10. The company had a trading volume of 716,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,865,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.50. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

