Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Telephone and Data Systems comprises about 1.3% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 34,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 54,232 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,551. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 2.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

