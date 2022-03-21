Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,786 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 46,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.57. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

