Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $108.30

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $108.30, but opened at $102.53. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $99.54, with a volume of 749,423 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

The company has a market cap of $278.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.39.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,762,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

