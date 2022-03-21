Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.17.

ATD stock opened at C$53.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$45.23 and a 52 week high of C$55.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

