Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

NYSE:ATI opened at $26.08 on Monday. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.