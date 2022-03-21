Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) will report $492.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.60 million and the lowest is $488.65 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $279.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $116,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $319,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $4,013,062. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after buying an additional 198,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,690,000 after buying an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,611,000 after buying an additional 68,072 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 17.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,865,000 after buying an additional 62,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock opened at $156.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.17 and a 200-day moving average of $181.29. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $132.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.70.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

