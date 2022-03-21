Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $235.22. 29,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,262. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $213.65 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

