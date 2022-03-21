Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,737 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52.

