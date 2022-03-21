Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.57. 2,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,130. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average of $219.99.

