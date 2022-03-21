Alpaca Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85.12 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $66.40 million and $85.12 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.56 or 0.07018136 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,063.11 or 0.99975985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

