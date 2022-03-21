Alpha Finance Lab Hits One Day Volume of $33.11 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $128.01 million and approximately $33.11 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00038155 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001918 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

