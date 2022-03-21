Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,316.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,736.03 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,010.73 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,692.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,809.64.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.69 by $4.00. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total transaction of $7,319,814.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total value of $17,389,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,176 shares of company stock valued at $267,980,813. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

