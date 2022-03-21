ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Position Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACES. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $249,000.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ACES opened at $61.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.