Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Shares Down 12%

Shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) dropped 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 72,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 27,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Altisource Asset Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

