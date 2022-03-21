ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Down 8.5%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 16,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 547,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALXO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $741.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after buying an additional 970,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 580,779 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $41,113,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after acquiring an additional 507,399 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.