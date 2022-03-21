Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) versus Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Head to Head Survey

Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE – Get Rating) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aly Energy Services and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aly Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Katapult 4.56% -49.48% -5.99%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aly Energy Services and Katapult, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aly Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Katapult 0 1 1 0 2.50

Katapult has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 192.79%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than Aly Energy Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.4% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aly Energy Services has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Katapult has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aly Energy Services and Katapult’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aly Energy Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Katapult $303.11 million 0.71 -$31.93 million $0.05 44.41

Aly Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Katapult.

Summary

Katapult beats Aly Energy Services on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aly Energy Services

Aly Energy Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface rental equipment to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Its surface rental equipment includes capacity tanks with circulating systems, associated pumps, containment walls, and ancillary equipment. The company also provides transportation of equipment, and rig-up and rig-down services. Aly Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

