Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.05 Billion

Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce $117.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $120.00 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $108.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year sales of $541.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $530.35 billion to $560.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $634.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $611.55 billion to $662.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,194.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,225.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,032.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,281.54. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,671.45 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,640,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

