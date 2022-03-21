AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Shares Down 3.7%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48.

AMB Financial

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

