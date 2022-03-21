AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of AMC Networks worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 86.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 41,051 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $3,050,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

AMCX opened at $40.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.89. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 50.80% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

