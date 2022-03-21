AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 21,514 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 14,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

About AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX)

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

