Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 725.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.26% of Ameresco worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $12,572,000. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,999 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $235,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

AMRC traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.80. 345,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,442. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.94.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.