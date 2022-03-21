American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,775,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,056 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 44.6% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,842,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.08. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

